BLink Hits Market Capitalization of $997,073.09 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. BLink has a total market cap of $997,073.09 and approximately $3,197.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLink has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00107590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

