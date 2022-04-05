Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.35.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)
