Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

BVH stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,557. The company has a market capitalization of $581.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

