BMO Capital Markets Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.
Shares of SBUX opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
