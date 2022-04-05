BMO Capital Markets Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

