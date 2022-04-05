Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $318,101,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1,973.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 75.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

Shares of BKNG traded down $64.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,310.00. 11,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,314.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,358.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

