Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,568 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.5% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.2% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.