Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $86.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

