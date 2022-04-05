Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

