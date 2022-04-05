Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $110.53. 90,137,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,046,055. The firm has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

