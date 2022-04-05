Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. 23,784,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,111,355. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.