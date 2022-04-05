Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $321.44. 1,281,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.15.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.