Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Linde by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.75 and its 200-day moving average is $316.15.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.