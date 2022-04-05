BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
