BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

BRCC stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. BRC has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

