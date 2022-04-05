Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.23

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $11.02. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 654 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgford Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of -0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bridgford Foods were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

