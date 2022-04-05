Briggs Morrison Sells 101,045 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,763,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12.

SNDX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,577. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.61. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

