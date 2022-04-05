Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $52.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $234.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $282.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $249.48 million, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $290.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 464,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.