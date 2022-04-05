Brio Gold (TSE:BRIO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Brio Gold Inc. (TSE:BRIO – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.78. 25,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 52,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78.
About Brio Gold (TSE:BRIO)
