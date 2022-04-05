Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.67. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.