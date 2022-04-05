Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 955,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,409. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

