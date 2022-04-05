Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.90. 3,177,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $93.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.