Brokerages Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to post $6.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $7.39 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $31.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $37.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.86 million to $62.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blink Charging by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Blink Charging by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Blink Charging has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 3.49.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

