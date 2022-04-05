Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will announce $40.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $21.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $192.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $212.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $352.89 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,351,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,082,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

