Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Garmin stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,214. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

