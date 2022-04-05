Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 42.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 227,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $85,279,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,818,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

