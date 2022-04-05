Brokerages Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.62 Million

Equities analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) to post $735.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $769.86 million and the lowest is $701.38 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $691.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 274,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

