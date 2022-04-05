Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will report $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Brunswick reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Shares of BC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.50. 1,013,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,168. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. Brunswick has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.