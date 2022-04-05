Brokerages Expect First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.25). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Wave BioPharma.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FWBI shares. Maxim Group cut First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWBI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 1,574,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,171. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

