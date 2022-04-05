Brokerages Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gitlab.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.
NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.29. 1,260,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
About Gitlab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
