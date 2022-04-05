Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $919.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens cut Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

