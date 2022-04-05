Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will announce $336.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.30 million and the lowest is $330.60 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $271.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 13,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after purchasing an additional 206,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

