Brokerages Set AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Price Target at GBX 397

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 397 ($5.21).

Several research firms have commented on AJB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 320 ($4.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.31) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.51) to GBX 400 ($5.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 313.60 ($4.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.23). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.60. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

