Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price at $191.15

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.73. 549,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 124.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

