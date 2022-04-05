Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $34.29

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

