Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target at $152.53

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.53.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.03. 942,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,923. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

