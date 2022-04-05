Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) PT at $347.80

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.80.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.59. 23,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.74 and its 200-day moving average is $306.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner has a 1-year low of $185.27 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

