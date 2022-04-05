Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $261.64

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.29. The stock had a trading volume of 196,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,666. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day moving average of $232.03.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 50,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.