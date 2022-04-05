Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $261.64

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.64.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
LOW traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.29. The stock had a trading volume of 196,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,666. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day moving average of $232.03.
Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 50,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
