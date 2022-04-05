Brokerages Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target at $82.60

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $85.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

