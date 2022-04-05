Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Target Price at $28.80

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,120. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 105.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after buying an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,794,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $27.43. 622,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,483. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.