Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $69.42

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

PENN traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 19,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $110.17.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

