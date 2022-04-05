Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price at $22.16

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.16.

TAL has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,428 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 646,231 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 288,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,832,752. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

