Brokerages Set Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Target Price at $32.82

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 921,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,924. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 49.73%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

