Brokerages Set Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) PT at $31.50

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNOF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Verano in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Get Verano alerts:

VRNOF stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Verano has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.