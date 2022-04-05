Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $53.40

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,502. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

