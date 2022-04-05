Brokers Offer Predictions for Assurant, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $181.80 on Monday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $141.78 and a 1-year high of $185.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average is $161.43. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

