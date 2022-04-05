Brokers Offer Predictions for Savara Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savara in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.28 on Monday. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Savara by 4,588.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Savara during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

