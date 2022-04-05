Brokers Set Expectations for Performance Food Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $827,173,000 after purchasing an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after buying an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

