Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,009 Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

