Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zscaler by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -105.93 and a beta of 0.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $6,391,637 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

