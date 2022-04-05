Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 5,439 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Boot Barn stock opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.91. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

